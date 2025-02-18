Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow ends as temperatures leap

There will be persistent bands of snow through early Tuesday, with frigid temperatures peaking early Wednesday. Following this extreme cold, a warm-up is expected later in the week.

Overnight lows are forecast to drop to the single digits and teens below zero in northern Wyoming and southern Montana early Tuesday morning, with northeastern Montana seeing temperatures reaching into the -20s. Wind chills could feel as cold as -30s to -40s.

Snowfall is anticipated to taper off Tuesday morning. Afternoon high temperatures will range from single digits above to single digits below zero. The coldest temperatures are expected early Wednesday, with readings predominantly hitting the 20s to 30s below zero. In higher elevations, temperatures could dip into the teens to 20s below, compounded by additional wind chills.

After more subzero temperatures early Thursday, a turnaround is on the horizon. Highs on Thursday afternoon could rise to the 20s to 30s, followed by even warmer conditions in the 30s to 40s by Friday.

Looking ahead to Sunday and Monday, depending on the amount of snow on the ground, high temperatures may reach into the 40s, with some locations potentially seeing low 50s. Overnight lows are expected to be milder than average, generally in the 20s to low 30s, allowing for melting even during evening and nighttime hours.