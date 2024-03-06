Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow ends and a warm up begins

BILLINGS — A push of Pacific moisture brings snow into the region through Wednesday morning. The overall trend is warmer and drier by the time we get to the weekend.

Snow will mainly have impacts into the mountain foothills Tuesday night through early Wednesday. The Red Lodge Foothills could see two to five inches of accumulation, with one to three inches from Livingston through the Paradise Valley and in Big Horn County, Montana, to Sheridan County, Wyoming.

Temperatures early morning will be mainly in the teens to low 20s. Afternoon highs will hit the 30s to 40s. Most places will be 5° to 10° colder than average.

Thursday the temperatures remain consistent and then a warmup starts on Friday. Highs for the lower elevations will be mainly in the 50s by Saturday through at least next Monday.

The overall weather pattern looks dry through the weekend and early next week. There are some early signs there could be another disturbance bringing more wintry weather by the middle and to end of next week.