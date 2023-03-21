Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow ends west to east, Cooler

BILLINGS — Happy first FULL day of Spring!

Watch out for slick and snow covered roads this morning during your commute. Watch out for pedestrians especially school kids.

That area of low pressure delivering snow to the region slides into South Dakota today as cooler temperatures move in through tomorrow. The snow will end from west to east as the day unfolds and should be out by late this afternoon. Lingering snow showers possible in the mountains.

Wednesday will be a dry one ahead of a slight chance of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning especially south of Yellowstone County and also in the mountains.

High pressure brings a return of drier conditions (a chance of snow remains in the western mountains) and near seasonal temperatures Thursday into Friday afternoon. A few disturbances will affect the area Friday night through the weekend with cooler temperatures and a chance of daily rain and snow.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s/30s today, 30s/40s on Wednesday, 40s/50s Thursday and Friday then 30s/40s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 10s/20s through the weekend.

