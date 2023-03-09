Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow ending west to east

BILLINGS — A winter wonderland greets us this morning as snow continues to fall. The roads are snow covered and slick and the snow could turn heavy at times reducing visibility. Use caution during your commute and watch out for pedestrians. SLOW DOWN.

The area of low pressure producing the snow exits to the east by this evening so precipitation will taper off from west to east as the day progresses. Colder air associated with the low will knock daytime highs down a bit today, too.

Winds will pick up in and around Livingston tomorrow into Saturday as another shot of energy moves through. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Winds could also gust up to 40 mph in eastern Montana.

More Pacific moisture rolls through on Friday bringing 6-10" of snow to the Beartooths/Absarokas by Friday night. This will also bring a slight chance of snow Friday evening in Billings then rain/snow on Saturday. Little to no accumulation is expected.

In terms of temperatures, daytime highs will warm into the low 40s on Saturday before cooling down briefly on Sunday. Temperatures rebound early next week with highs pushing into the upper 40s to low 50s with possible mid-50s on Tuesday.

A quick reminder to set your clocks ahead 1 hour when you got to bed on Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning at 2 AM.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s today, 20s/30s tomorrow, 30s/40s on Saturday, 20s/30s on Sunday then 40s/50s early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens tonight, 20s on Friday night, 10s/20s across the weekend then 20s/30s early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com