Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow ending tonight, then November ends in a cold way

BILLINGS — It was the third-longest time into autumn that Billings has waited for measurable snow, but it swept through much of Montana and Wyoming on Friday. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will continue for most of our region through Saturday morning. Roads will be snowy and icy and it will get colder, so please drive and walk carefully!

As this storm exits the northern Rockies this weekend, it will leave a cold airmass in its wake, and we'll experience our coldest weather of the season right after we've had our snowiest weather of the season thus far. Most lows Saturday and Sunday morning will range from the single digits below zero through the teens above zero, while highs will struggle into the 20s.

We can expect increasing clouds on Monday as December arrives, and another small disturbance will move over our region Tuesday and early Wednesday. Temperatures will rise back into the 30s, and we'll have a chance for snow and rain mixes mainly Tuesday. By the latter half of next week, the jetstream will move over us, and we'll have wind with isolated showers.