Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow Ending Tonight; Sunday Gets Chilly, Slick & Bright

BILLINGS — We've waited quite some time, but at long last a storm moved into Montana and Wyoming just before Christmas. Snow amounts have not been heavy and the snow will be ending tonight, but with light precipitation and a much colder night and Sunday morning ahead, there will be some slick roads and sidewalks so please be careful on Christmas Eve.

A ridge of high pressure will start building back over the northern Rockies for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which will deliver bright sunshine, although it won't be very warm. Lows both mornings will be in the 10s and 20s, while highs will be in the much more seasonable 30s and lower 40s, instead of the 50s and lower 60s of the last few days.

A couple more small disturbances will try to push over Montana and Wyoming over the course of the next week, but at this time it doesn't appear they'll be very successful at bringing additional snow or rain to our region. Western Montana will have a chance for some light snow and rain early next week, but that's about it. We will likely be dry through the end of 2023.