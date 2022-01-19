Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow ending this morning, More possible tomorrow

BILLINGS — Waking up to slick and snow-covered roads this morning so please use caution doing your morning commute. Flurries along with another half inch of accumulation is possible this morning before the snow moves out by lunch time.

Will be quite cold today (highs mainly in the single digits and teens) as Arctic air continues to blanket the area, but it will start to retreat off to the East tomorrow and we’ll start a warming trend.

Pacific moisture tag-teaming with an upper trough will give us a chance of rain tomorrow afternoon that could transition to snow in the evening. Freezing rain is possible Friday morning especially to the east including Miles City in Ekalaka. The weekend aims to be dry with daytime highs only getting warmer. We may hit the 50s on Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, there’s another system projected to move in on Monday that could deliver rain and snow before cooling us down on Tuesday.

Tonight’s lows will be in the single digits with teens to the west and below zero to the northeast. Tomorrow night will be in the 20s and 30s, teens and 20s Friday night then 20s and 30s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

