Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow ending this evening, much colder Saturday morning

BILLINGS — Our latest storm brought plenty of moderate to heavy snow to much of southern Montana and northern Wyoming on Friday. That storm is on its way out of the region, and it will leave in its wake plenty of snow, decreasing clouds, and a much colder start to the day on Saturday. Our Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will expire late this evening and overnight. Please drive carefully if you must venture out.

Saturday will be a brighter and warmer day, but only after a very cold start with most lows below zero. We'll have some breezes with the sunshine, which will allow highs to climb into the 10s and 20s in most areas. Another trough of low pressure will approach our region Sunday and Monday, leading to some snow showers Sunday and a better chance for additional snow on Monday. Highs will be in the 0s and 10s for most areas.

Another push of very cold air will move over Montana and Wyoming from the north during the first half of next week. Many areas may have their coldest morning of the season Tuesday morning, and highs will be mainly in the single digits above and below zero. We'll have increasing clouds from Wednesday through next Friday, and it will stay cold. We will also have a few snow showers next Thursday with additional snow Friday.