Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow ending, Sunshine this afternoon

BILLINGS — Use caution this morning during your commute as we are waking up to slick and snow covered roads. Some areas are still seeing snow showers this morning but this will end by lunchtime as high pressure takes over and allows sunshine to return this afternoon. It will be a colder day with highs mainly in the teens and 20s.

A dry and warmer weekend is on tap although daytime highs could still remain below average for this time of the season. Another system is forecast to move through Sunday night bringing more colder air and a chance for snow Sunday evening through Tuesday night with a few inches in the lower elevations and several inches in the Beartooths, Absarokas and Bighorns possible.

It will remain windy along the Beartooth Foothills and in the Livingston area up to Harlowton this afternoon through Saturday with gusts between 40-55 mph. Blowing snow will be an issue in these areas during that time period.

Daytime highs will be in the 10s/20s today, 20s/30s across the weekend, 20s on Monday, 10s/20s on Tuesday then 20s/30s Wednesday and Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in single digits/teens tonight, mainly teens across the weekend, single digits Monday and Tuesday nights then teens on Wednesday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com