Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow ending, Staying cold

BILLINGS — That deep low that has been dumping snow across the area since Monday moves off to the east today taking the moisture with it. Snow showers will taper off by late this morning in Yellowstone County, but linger in eastern MT through late in the day before finally exiting by this evening. Another 2-6" could fall in eastern MT with up to 8" in the northeast today.

High pressure settles in tomorrow bringing dry conditions and sunshine for Veterans Day. Expecting variable cloudiness across the weekend. A weak shot of energy could kick up a few snow showers in the mountains on Sunday.

Although the snow is moving out, the colder than average highs and lows will be staying put through at least the middle of next week. In fact, outlooks show the area remaining colder than the norm over the next 14 days.

Daytime highs will be in the 10s/20s today then 20s/30s tomorrow through mid next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in single digits/10s tonight through early next week.

