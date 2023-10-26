Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow ending but the cold remains

BILLINGS — Public Service Announcement: SLOW DOWN AND KEEP AT LEAST A 3-SECOND FOLLOWING DISTANCE BETWEEN VEHICLES.

The roads are a mess this morning and will have an impact on commuting. Use caution and watch out for pedestrians.

We are coming off record snowfall yesterday in Billings (3") and snow will remain steady this morning with at least another 1-4" possible in most lower elevations before tapering off from west to east during the afternoon and evening hours as the low moves away. The Beartooths, Pryors, and Bighorns along with southern Custer and Fallon could get another 6".

Another shot of energy out of Canada will bring a chance for more snow Friday into Saturday morning before high pressure brings dry conditions back into the area by Saturday afternoon kicking off a mostly dry stretch through at least the middle of next week. Temperatures will slowly warm up, too, but still remain below average for this time of the year.

Speaking of temperatures, Billings (22 degrees in 2020) and Sheridan, WY (24 degrees in 2020) will have a chance to break the record low daytime highs this afternoon and also the record lows (Billings 13 degrees in 2019 and Sheridan, WY 3 degrees in 1925) tonight.

Daytime highs will be in the 10/20s today, 20s tomorrow through Saturday, 20s/30s Sunday, 30s Monday, 30s/40s Tuesday then 40s on Wednesday.

Lows will be mainly in the single digits tonight, single digits/10s tomorrow night, 10s across the weekend and Monday night then 20s by the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

