Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow and rain move across the area on Monday

BILLINGS — A cold front will make its way through the area on Monday, bringing rain and snow from west to east throughout the day into the evening. The mountains could pick up several inches of snow while the foothills and southeast MT could receive a couple of inches.

High pressure will bring dry conditions back into the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, but a few snow showers will still be possible across the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns. Winds turn strong in eastern MT with gusts between 40-50 mph out of the northwest possible early Tuesday morning through early Wednesday morning.

Models are indicating a pattern of colder and wetter conditions with mountain and lower elevation snow across the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s on Monday, low 30s to low 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, mid-40s to low 50s on Thursday, 30s and 40s on Friday and Saturday then mainly 30s on Sunday.

Lows will be mainly in the low-to-mid 20s on Monday night, 10s and 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, mainly 20s on Thursday and Friday nights then 10s and 20s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com