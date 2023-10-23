Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow and cold on the way

BILLINGS — Tuesday is a transition day from cool and rainy to snow and some really cold days. The impacts will be widespread.

Billings picked up nearly a quarter-inch of precipitation Monday with rain over a side area. That will cause patches of fog overnight.

Visibility will drop to under a mile at times in places. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will be damp and there could be a few icy spots.

Lows will drop to the 30s early Tuesday, and highs will reach mainly the 40s to mid-50s. By the afternoon, temperatures will begin to drop, and highs will be mainly in the 20s for the rest of the week. Lows will drop to teens and single digits.

Snow will fall from late Tuesday night through Thursday over much of the region. Be prepared for commutes to be impacted on Wednesday and Thursday due to low visibility and slick, snow-covered roads.

Over six inches of snow could fall, especially in areas from Billings to the west and north. Snow will initially melt but could refreeze for icy spots. Then snow turns more powdery as temperatures drop.

Expect a string of days with temperatures staying below freezing. Now is the time to winterize your sprinkler system and other outdoor items. Travel could be impacted by icy and slick roads.