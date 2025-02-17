Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow and cold end midweek

BILLINGS — This week's weather forecast indicates a significant winter storm impacting the region, particularly in Montana. Here’s a summary of what to expect:

Monday and Tuesday:



Temperatures: Expect extremely low temperatures, ranging from single digits to the teens below 0°F in the mornings. Northeastern Montana may experience temperatures dropping as low as -40°F.

Afternoon highs: Daytime temperatures will only reach the single digits and teens above and below zero.

Snow: Heavy snowfall is anticipated, especially from Billings westward, with accumulations potentially reaching 6 to 12 inches during this period.

Wednesday:

Coldest day: Wednesday is projected to be the coldest day, with widespread low temperatures in the teens to 20s below 0°F . The most severe cold will be in the northern and eastern parts of Montana.

Wind chills: Wind chill values could plummet to an extreme -40°F to -60°F, particularly in eastern Montana by Wednesday morning.

Travel Conditions:

Expect hazardous travel due to falling and drifting snow, as well as powdery snow that may lead to reduced visibility and dangerous road conditions.

Midweek Transition:

Temperature Rise: By midweek, temperatures are expected to gradually warm, possibly reaching the 40s in lower elevations by the weekend.

Wind: With the warming temperatures, there may be accompanying winds, which could contribute to blowing snow and create potential problems with ice jams developing in streams, creeks, and rivers.

Stay safe and prepare for both the intense cold and heavy snow before a warm-up!