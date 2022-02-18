Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow and cold arrive Sunday

BILLINGS — Livingston and Big Timber will continue to see gusts of 50 to over 60 mph through Saturday with breezy periods pushing east past Billings. A few brief showers will decrease through Thursday evening with more scattered rain showers and snow flurries on Friday.

High temperatures Friday will reach the 40s with perhaps a few low 50s despite increasing clouds. Saturday is the overall warmest day with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s in much of southern Montana and northern Wyoming.

A broad trough moves in Sunday though Monday bringing accumulating snow to much of the area. This will start Sunday afternoon, and persist with light snow Monday. Higher accumulations are favoring the north facing mountain slopes and foothills, but forecasting snow amounts would be premature.

Temperatures will drop from the 30s to low 40s Sunday morning and early afternoon to the single digits above/below zero by Monday morning. Snowfall will turn powdery, and very cold air looks to hang around through at least Wednesday.

