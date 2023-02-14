Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow and blowing snow

BILLINGS — Snow continues to fall this morning adding to hazardous driving conditions. Watch out for slick roads and patchy blowing snow throughout the day. The snow will taper off as we head into the afternoon and should be out of the area by tonight. (See attached image for projected snow totals.) Gusty winds will cause blowing snow from time to time through Thursday so reduced visibility will be an issue while driving.

High pressure moves in tomorrow bringing dry conditions for the rest of the week. Another winter system aims to move in by Sunday introducing another chance of rain and snow.

As colder air filters in, temperatures will drop during the day. It will be about 10° colder by the drive home. A gradual warm up kicks in Thursday through the weekend before colder air makes a return.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s today through Thursday then 30s/40s Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the single digits tonight, mainly teens tomorrow night, 10s/20s Thursday night and Friday night then mainly 20s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com