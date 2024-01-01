Q2 Billings Area Weather: Smooth path of winter weather? Caution! Pavement ends ahead

BILLINGS — Our consistently mild temperatures and lack of snow has made November and December easy going. But the start of the new month and the new year, could come with somewhat colder and snowier days.

In the short term, temperatures will remain very close to where they have been recently. Highs will hit mainly the upper 30s to mid-40s, and overnight temperatures in the upper teens to 20s.

A disturbance Monday could bring some clouds and some wind down the east slopes of the Rockies, gusting to 20 to 25 mph especially in the Livingston / Nye area. Those are tame by local standards, but maybe the highlight of the weather in the short term.

Monday through Friday look consistent, but the changes could come Friday night into Saturday. There is some potential for mountain snow shifting to snow in the lower elevations as the weekend goes on.

As a trough digs mainly South of us, the chance of at least light snow increases Saturday and especially Sunday as temperatures could drop into the 20s for the highs. There are still some discrepancies in the forecast so check back for the latest details.