Q2 Billings Area Weather: Smoky, rain chances return

BILLINGS — TGIF!

The wildfire smoke kept temperatures a bit cooler than expected yesterday so records for daytime heat stayed intact, but we’ll give it another go today in Miles City (95° would beat the record of 94° in 1958) and Sheridan (98° would beat the record of 92° in 2012), but the smoke may help keep those projected highs down a bit today as well.

Isolated showers are possible later today and tomorrow, but little to no accumulation is expected. A few isolated thunderstorms could roll through, too. We can really use whatever rain we get as the latest drought data shows most of the Q2 viewing area remains in extreme drought with some spots stuck in exceptional conditions.

High pressure is slowly breaking down allowing cooler air to move in bringing daytime temperatures down to more seasonal across the weekend and cooler than average early next week.

Surface smoke will be dense again today so air quality will remain poor especially for those with respiratory issues. It will clear up a bit tomorrow but will still be quite hazy.

Highs will be in the mid 80s to mid 90s today then mid 70s to low 80s for the weekend. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid 50s to low 60s tonight then upper 40s to mid 50s through the weekend.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

