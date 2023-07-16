Q2 Billings Area Weather: Smoky haze gives way to heat but doesn't disappear

BILLINGS — Smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to reduce visibility and affect air quality. Limit strenuous activity, and those with respiratory problems, kids and the elderly should take extra care.

Temperatures slip to the 50s to mid-60s early Sunday then heat to the 80s to mid-90s Sunday afternoon. Smoke will still be a concern but the heaviest haze will be from Billings to the east.

Hot and dry conditions continue through Monday when highs reach the 90s. As the humidity drops, a few storms may try to develop but will have difficulty bringing moisture to the ground.

An upper ridge that will push the wildfire smoke to the east and bring on the heat breaks down as a cold front arrives late Monday. That will produce gusty westerly winds and increase our thunderstorm chances slightly. Storms will be mainly dry west of Billings, but could put some rain on the ground farther east.

Temperatures will be cooler mid-week staying mainly ithe 80s for the afternoons. If the current pattern holds, highs will be well back into the 90s next weekend.