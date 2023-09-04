Q2 Billings Area Weather: Smoke takes over. Storms light up eastern Montana

BILLINGS — Wildfire smoke moving in from Canada and will increase across central Montana and northern Wyoming Monday evening. The air quality in Billings moved to "Unhealthy" Friday afternoon.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms will wind down across southeastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming Monday evening. Thunderstorms capable of large hail, damaging wind, and torrential rain have been popping up from Wyoming and South Dakota.

Showers and thunderstorms will impact much of the region thru tonight. The heaviest rain will be on the east side of the Bighorn Mountains and in far southeast Montana.

Sunny and smoky Tuesday with highs mainly in the 70s. Expect mainly mid-to-lower 80s for much of the area for the rest of the week with a few hit-and-miss afternoon and evening storms.

