Q2 Billings Area Weather: Smoke easing up, Severe storms possible

BILLINGS — The Air Quality Alert due to the smoke from the Canadian wildfires remains in effect through 9 AM this morning. There will be another update at that time. Downslope flow and a shift to western winds will help push the smoke eastward as the day goes on so air quality should improve in the western side of the Q2 viewing area. The eastern side of the state will still have air quality issues, though.

It's been very dry over the last couple of days but that could change today as a weak cold front slides through the area kicking up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon through late tonight. There is a MARGINAL risk for severe storms for much of the area with gusts up to 60 mph and large hail possible.

High pressure will bring dry conditions back in on Tuesday with no rain expected for the rest of the week.

Cooler air behind the front will make Wednesday the coolest day of the week for some before warmer temperatures return by the end of the week into the weekend. Daytime highs will reach back into the 90s with some spots (including Billings) flirting with 100° on Sunday.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s today and tomorrow, 80s Wednesday and Thursday, 80s/90s on Friday then 90s across the weekend with a few 100s possible on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s tonight through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com