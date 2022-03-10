Q2 Billings Area Weather: Slowly warming up, 50s for the weekend

BILLINGS — It’s a very cold start this morning with temperatures below zero in some spots. Wind chills are well below zero for most of the area. Bundle up as you head out.

The warm-up begins today with highs mainly in the 20s. We get above the freezing mark tomorrow in Billings and areas west. Daytime highs will reach into the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday and Sunday. Nighttime lows will be in the mainly in the single digits tonight, teens and 20s tomorrow night then 20s and 30s across the weekend into early next week.

Expect a breezy to windy day as gusts could easily top 30 mph this afternoon in Billings and over 40 mph in Miles City. Strong winds will also kick in Saturday with gusts 30-40 mph possible. Gusts between 40-60 mph (if not stronger) will be possible along the foothills Friday through the weekend.

Although most of the area will stay dry, there remains a slight chance of snow showers today and tomorrow especially to the west of Yellowstone County and in the Beartooths and Bighorns. Billings will have a chance of rain on Sunday night.

Looking ahead to next week, we start off with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s on Monday then try to flirt with 60° on Tuesday. Could see a few rain showers late Tuesday as well.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com