Q2 Billings Area Weather: Slowly the temperatures warm and the snow disappears

BILLINGS — A gradual warm up is expected this week. High temperatures will slowly rise to near seasonal averages by Thursday.

Livingston and Miles City started Sunday by setting daily record for October 29th. In Livingston, the low of -12 easily beat the previous record of 3 degrees, set in 1971.

And Miles City reached a low of -2. That easily bested the previous October 29th coldest reading of 10, set in 1991.

Low temperatures will generally be in the single digits and teens Monday morning and early Tuesday. Expect teens and 20s first thing Wednesday.

Highs will be mainly 30s to mid-40 Monday, then mainly 40s for the lower elevations from Tuesday onward. Some of the area will make it to the 50s by later in the work week.

it will be breezy near the mountain overnight through Monday, with increasing clouds Tuesday. Showers will develop over a widespread area by Thursday and Friday, then linger through the weekend.