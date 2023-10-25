Q2 Billings Area Weather: Slippery roads a big concern...along with snow and cold

BILLINGS — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for a good chunk of our area. Impacts will start west and north of Billings, and spread to the south and east through Thursday.

There is a chance for a wintry mix of precipitation Wednesday including freezing rain or freezing drizzle. That would result in very slippery conditions quickly, with poor visibility if rain freezes on windshields.

Areas of southeast Montana and northern Wyoming will remain warmer and drier Wednesday. By Thursday, temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees below normal in most locations.

Lows will drop to teens and the single digits. As the sky clears, some locations could see some below zero readings depending on snow cover Friday through Sunday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Wednesday night through Thursday. Heavy wet snow may weigh down trees and power lines with possible power outages. The wet snow and slick roads will also make travel difficult, especially in rural areas.

There is a good chance of more than 6 inches of snow over the next couple of days, especially in areas to the west and north of Billings.