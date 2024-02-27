Q2 Billings Area Weather: Slippery and cold Tuesday

BILLINGS — As the snow ends, cold temperatures and slick conditions will greet you Tuesday morning, and linger through the day. Wind by Wednesday will help boost temperatures bur increase the chance of blowing snow.

Icy roads and sidewalks will slow us down early Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the single digits early and teen to low 20s in the afternoon.

Expect sunshine in the afternoon and another cold start early Wednesday. As winds increase Wednesday, areas of blowing snow are possible, especially from Billings to the west.

After reaching upper 30s to 40s Wednesday, Thursday will be as warm as the 50s. Another system seems to be coming together by the end of the week with another round of colder days and rain or snow possible.