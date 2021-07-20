Q2 Billings Area Weather: Slightly cooler daytime highs, still warmer than average

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Coming off record highs yesterday, daytime temperatures will be slightly cooler for the rest of the week but still warmer than average.

Monsoonal moisture along with a shortwave of energy will give us our best chance of rain this week with scattered showers later this afternoon into the evening and perhaps a few thunderstorms as well. Lingering showers are possible tomorrow, too.

Another shortwave moves through Thursday with a cold front trailing behind so there will be a slight chance of isolated showers and a few thunderstorms that day before drier air moves in Friday bringing rain free conditions for the weekend.

High will be in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s through Thursday then mid 60s Friday through the weekend.

