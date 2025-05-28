Q2 Billings Area Weather: Slight chance of showers on Wednesday afternoon in Billings

BILLINGS — Eastern Montana and northern Wyoming will wake up to rain on Wednesday as moisture on the back end of a low situated over the Dakotas lingers across the region. This will keep a chance of showers in central/southern Montana and northern Wyoming through early Wednesday evening.

Besides a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, high pressure will introduce a dry stretch of weather on Thursday that will last through Sunday afternoon, before an upper low/trough brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms along with cooler temperatures on Monday.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s on Wednesday, warming into the 70s and 80s from Thursday through the weekend, before cooling to the 50s and 60s on Monday. Billings could reach 90° on Sunday.

With the warmer temperatures, high elevation snowmelt could cause flooding in prone areas due to rising water levels in rivers and streams from Thursday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and 50s through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com