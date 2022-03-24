Q2 Billings Area Weather: Slight chance of rain today

BILLINGS — We have a chance at much needed moisture today as a cold front sweeps through the area. Unfortunately, it looks to be on the lighter side. Isolated rain showers are possible in the lower elevations with some snow up in the mountains. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The front will also bring an uptick in winds with the strongest gusts up to 40 mph east of Yellowstone County. It will be breezy from the foothills to Billings. Winds will gradually decrease by this evening.

This afternoon’s highs will cool down into the 50s and 60s with much cooler temperatures tomorrow in the 40s and 50s behind the front.

Although there will be some cloudiness, high pressure builds across the area Friday through the weekend keeping conditions dry as daytime highs warm back into the 60s and 70s. Some spots could be a good 15-20 degrees above normal.

High pressure begins to loosen its grip on Sunday allowing a chance for rain to return to the forecast late Sunday night into Tuesday. There may be a couple of shots at moisture next week into early April as models are trending wetter than average. Still too early to say for sure.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s tonight then 30s and 40s through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com