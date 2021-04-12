Q2 Billings Area Weather: Slight Chance of Rain/Snow Today, Breezy

BILLINGS — Good morning.

A trough over the eastern portion of Montana into the Dakotas will give us a chance for light rain and snow today especially in areas east of Billings.

A lingering trough will deliver a colder than average, unsettled pattern through Friday giving us a chance for daily rain and snow. Jury is still out on the rain and snow totals we may see especially across southern Montana and northern Wyoming. It will depend on the strength and location of the evolving trough.

High pressure aims to take over in time for the weekend. Drier conditions and warmer temperatures will likely return.

Today's highs will be in the low 40s, upper 30s to low 40s Tuesday through Thursday, and mid 40s on Friday. Overnight lows mainly in the 20s. Weekend highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

