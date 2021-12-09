Q2 Billings Area Weather: Slick spots are literally blown away.

BILLINGS — There are plenty of slippery patches on streets and sidewalks. While the wind my not welcome in general, it should help a lot of the snow and ice disappear.

As usual, the strongest winds remain in the Livingston area and surrounding counties. Winds will increase to gusts of 60 to 70 mph by Friday evening and Saturday morning, then continue through Sunday in some areas.

Friday morning will be chilly with lows mainly in the teens and only single digits in northeast Montana. The afternoon highs are limited to the upper 20s to mid-30s.

As the winds increase, so will the temperatures. Highs reach mainly the 40s by Sunday. Warmer-than-average days and mainly dry conditions (outside of mountain snow) hang on through Tuesday.

By Tuesday evening, cooler air and rain/snow showers return.