Q2 Billings area weather: Slick and wind now, but changing to colder and wetter

BILLINGS — After a chilly day, winds are still causing blowing snow especially closer to the mountains. Temperatures warm for the weekend, but our next round of snow and cold is just ahead.

The Western foothills including Livingston/Nye/Big Timber/Harlowton will continue to see areas of blowing snow through at least Thursday morning. Gusts up to 50 mph combined with fresh snow will cause blowing and drifting and visibility may drop to a half mile at times.

High temperatures will be into the 20s to upper 30s Thursday, with the warmer readings in areas that were missed by the recent snow. another round of wind is expected over a widespread area Thursday into Friday.

With a mix of clouds and sun, temperatures gradually warm through Sunday when more the highs will edge into the low 40s. overnight temperatures will be mainly into the teens and 20s and some low 30s by early Monday.

Another disturbance moving into the picture will bring an increasing chance of snow late Sunday with the best chance of accumulations on Monday and Tuesday.

There are still a lot of questions about the incoming system this far out, but the overall trend is for snow early next week and colder temperatures into the single digits in teens for the highs by Wednesday and Thursday.

