Q2 Billings Area Weather: Slick and cold becoming warmer and dry

BILLINGS — The early weekend snowfall is still having some affect on roadways and sidewalks. But the trend for the week is a return to a warmer and drier than average pattern.

The most active weather Tuesday will be in southeast Montana where a few snow showers are possible. This right on the edge of a very strong winter storm affecting South Dakota and the central plains. Expect very slick roads in eastern North Dakota as well.

Meantime, a building high pressure ridge will build in warming temperatures over the week. The coolest temperatures will be Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 30s to low 40s and lows mainly in the teens and a few single digits.

Heading closer to the new year, highs will edge up to the upper 30s and 40s consistently with lows in the 20s for the lower elevations. Other than a few showers favoring the higher elevations, the forecast is dry.