Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sizzling this weekend with little relief coming soon

BILLINGS — We didn't get much relief from the heat in Montana or Wyoming today, as a strong ridge of high pressure remained in control above the Rockies. Like Thursday evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms will form over southern Montana and northern Wyoming late this afternoon, but they will be gone by the late evening.

This weekend we can expect temperatures to be slightly hotter on Saturday, and not quite as hot on Sunday, but still well above average all weekend. Far eastern Montana and the border area between Montana and Wyoming will have the best chance of rain showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.

A small area of low pressure will move over southern Canada Sunday and Monday, but it will only cool our weather a handful of degrees, and will only deliver isolated showers and thunderstorms. The ridge over the Intermountain West will strengthen as we progress through the week, with a gradual increase in our temperatures.