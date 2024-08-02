Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sizzling on Saturday With Welcome Relief Next Week

Jason Stiff
BILLINGS — Several places in Montana and Wyoming broke record high temperatures on Friday with a strong ridge of high pressure overhead. We had a little more haze and smoke in the air, but it wasn't as bad as previous weeks have been. We can expect a mostly clear and hazy night with mild lows to being the weekend Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will be another hot one for our region with additional haze in the air and a few more clouds. Highs won't be quite as hot as Friday, but we'll still be close to a few records. Our weather pattern will being changing late Saturday and Sunday as the first of several small disturbances moves over the northern Rockies.

We will have a couple chances for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday as the first disturbance moves over Montana and Wyoming, and it will be more seasonable. Monday won't bring as many showers, but we'll have a stronger breeze. Highs will fall into the 70s and 80s the rest of next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

