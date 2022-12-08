Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Signs of snow by late Sunday

FORECAST THURSDAY EVENING, DEC 8, 2022
Posted at 4:59 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 20:17:01-05

BILLINGS — After a relatively quiet weather weekend, confidence is increasing that colder temperatures and potentially heavy snow will take over next week. It could start late Sunday.

A winter storm system will impact the Rockies and northern Plains early next week. While there is uncertainty in the details, the chances for 4 to 8 inches of snow from Billings westward, and perhaps as much as a foot in some places to the east of Billings has been indicated so far.

This has the makings of a significant winter system, so check back for details.

Winds stay strong in the Beartooth foothills and the Livingston / Nye area Thursday night. Gusts to 60 mph are possible.

A disturbance Friday reduces the winds but brings clouds and some snow to the mountains and foothills. A few lower-elevation showers of flurries are possible over a widespread area.

High temperatures remain in the mid-20s to mid-30s and lows in the teens over a widespread area each day through Sunday. Expect teens and 20s for highs when the snow arrives.

