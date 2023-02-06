Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers, wind, and mild days highlight the week

BILLINGS — Showers overnight could make some travel problems, especially east of Billings, early Monday, The wind becomes widespread and gusty, especially west of Billings. Temperatures stay mild this week.

Expect a chance for light precipitation overnight that could be rain or snow across the lower elevations, turning over to all snow late. 3 to 6 inches of snow will accumulate in the mountains, with higher amounts on the northwest facing slopes. Precipitation will end Monday morning.

The southeast corner of Montana and northern Wyoming can expect some slushy or slick roads and sidewalks early Monday. This will include southern Rosebud, Powder River, and carter counties in Montana and Sheridan county, Wyoming.

There will be periods of 50-60 mph wind gusts from Livingston, Nye, Big Timber to Harlowton Monday night through Wednesday. Highways affected include I-90, US-191, plus local roads. These winds pose a risk to high profile vehicles, and will also make travel difficult for those pulling trailers with blow-overs possible.

Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with even some low 50s possible Tuesday and again closer to the weekend. Lows will be mainly 20s and 30s for the lower elevations.