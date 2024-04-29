Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers, wind and cool temperatures come and go

BILLINGS — The upcoming week's weather will not have big ups and downs, but it will be "a bit". A bit cool, a bit windy and a bit wet.

Monday will start off with some clouds, followed by breaks of sunshine. Regional high temperatures will be in the mid-50s to upper 60s, and will be the warmest day overall in the short term.

Clouds will increase later in the day bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Tuesday will be cooler with 30s in the morning and 50s for the highs. Breezy to windy conditions will be widespread with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

The rest of the work week stays at or cooler than late April / early May averages with showers possible off and on. We might see a weekend warm up, but more unsettled weather is possible next week.