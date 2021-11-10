Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers Tuesday night and windy Wednesday

BILLINGS — A cold front surging across the area Tuesday evening through Wednesday will bring up to six inches of mountain snow, but likely less than an inch of snow or a cold rain/snow mix to the lower elevations.

Areas from Billings to the south look more favored for precipitation. A few slick spots, especially for bridges and overpasses, could develop early Wednesday in southeast Montana and northern Wyoming.

As this low-pressure trough moves out, gusty winds over a widespread area will blow Wednesday and Thursday. The strongest gusts will be near Harlowton / Judith Gap / Livingston and Nye Wednesday reaching up to 50 mph. By Thursday, winds shift mainly east of Billings.

Low temperatures Tuesday night will be in the 20s and 30s. High temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees Wednesday and 30s and 40s Thursday.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night: A 50% chance of rain showers, then a chance of rain and light snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Westerly wind 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny through mid morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 48. West northwest wind 15 to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of evening snow showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Veterans Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 15 to 25 mph

