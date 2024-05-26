Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers tonight and early Sunday, then gusty PM wind

BILLINGS — Right on schedule, after a quiet morning the showers and thunderstorms popped up over Montana and Wyoming Saturday afternoon. They will continue to march from west to east across the region late tonight and early Sunday, with brief heavy rain and some lightning possible. This is in response to another trough of low pressure moving overhead.

Some areas can expect some early morning showers Sunday, but as this trough of low pressure exits our area, we'll have fewer clouds and more gusty wind than rain. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but expect it to be more windy than rainy. Highs will remain below average on Sunday, just like they were Saturday, but that will change.

Memorial Day Monday and Tuesday a ridge of high pressure will move over the Rockies, and that will lead to a rapid warming trend with highs well above average. We can expect a few more clouds in the sky late Tuesday as another Pacific storm approaches, though. We will have rain showers developing Wednesday, with more chances for rain and wind through Saturday.