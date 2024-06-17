Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers, thunderstorms, and mountain snow on Monday

BILLINGS — An upper trough combined with low pressure will bring showers and thunderstorms back into the area on Monday, spreading across during the day and evening.

There will be enough instability associated with this setup, so there's a chance for strong to severe storms on the eastern side of the state Monday afternoon into the evening with hail, gusty winds, and periods of heavy rainfall possible.

Cooler air also moves in with the system, bringing daytime temperatures mainly down into the 60s with some 50s west and 70s east Monday afternoon. Highs cool even more on Tuesday with temperatures dipping into the 50s and 60s briefly.

With these cooler temperatures comes a chance for snow in the mountains and along the Beartooth Highway Monday afternoon through Tuesday with several inches of snowfall possible. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect during this period.

Holding onto a chance for rain showers on Tuesday, but as the low exits and high pressure takes over, drier conditions will come into play by Tuesday night. Expecting mainly dry conditions Wednesday and Thursday as daytime temperatures rise back into the 70s.

A Pacific trough could come through on Friday, bringing a chance for more rain and thunderstorms. This should be short-lived as models are projecting high pressure returning across the weekend with dry conditions in tow.

Daytime temperatures will rise into the 70s and 80s on Saturday then 80s and 90s on Sunday.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com