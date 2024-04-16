Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers, then a windy Tuesday; wintry change ahead

BILLINGS — We weren't as warm Monday as we were Sunday in Montana and Wyoming, but we were still warmer than average despite all the clouds that moved into our sky. We can expect more showers and thunderstorms, along with gusty wind Monday evening, and most of the wet weather will be finished before sunrise Tuesday.

Most everyone can expect more of a cooldown Tuesday, but it will still be warmer than average. We'll also have stronger wind and a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, but many areas will just get wind instead of rain. This is all ushering in the next change coming our way the rest of the week.

A trough of low pressure will swing over the northern Rockies late Tuesday and much of Wednesday, bringing colder air, more gusty wind, and rain turning to snow. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the mountains from late Tuesday through Thursday, while lower elevations will have a chance of snow mixed with rain.