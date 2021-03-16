Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers possible during a dry March

BILLINGS — For the first time this month, much of the region has a chance of picking up rain and snow.

Rain in areas of wet snow will move across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming Monday night through Tuesday. The switch from rain to snow will vary across the region depending on temperature.

The north-facing slopes of the mountains are targeted for the highest snow totals. The lower elevations could pick up from a trace to around 4 inches.

Travel could be impacted especially to the east and south of Billings, including eastern Yellowstone and Big Horn counties in Montana and Sheridan County, Wyoming. Wet and slushy roads could sometimes be slippery especially across bridges.

Snow will increase overnight and spread to the East exiting through the Dakotas on Tuesday. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s to mid 40s Tuesday afternoon.

Warming trend will follow with highs moving up in the 50s midweek and 50s to 60s by Thursday. Friday looks to be the warmest day with highs in the 60s before cold front brings more scattered showers and cooler days this weekend.

Billings forecast:

Monday night… Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely overnight. A low near 32.

Tuesday… Cloudy with areas of snow in the morning or scattered rain and snow in the afternoon. High around 41. Showers decrease through the evening.

Wednesday and Thursday… Dry, sunny and warming with highs in the 50s Wednesday and upper 50s to low 60s Thursday. Generally clear to mostly clear with lows in the 20s overnight.

