Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers moving east

BILLINGS — TGIF!

We'll enjoy our coolest daytime temperatures of the week today with much of the area not getting out of the 60s. We'll be warming back up heading into the long holiday weekend, though.

There's a chance of showers this morning in Billings and areas east/southeast of Yellowstone County. Maybe even a rumble of thunder or two. Rain will move east as we head into the early afternoon with Glendive down to the NE corner of Wyoming seeing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. A few could turn strong to severe in the extreme corner of SE Montana down into NE Wyoming over into west central South Dakota. Rain exits by mid afternooon.

High pressure takes over across Labor Day weekend into late next week so no rain is expected in the extended forecast. Will need to watch out for an increased fire risk over the weekend with low humidity and gusty winds at times.

A cold front is forecast to drop through Monday resulting in even drier air so the fire risk will be elevated. Use caution not to cause any sparks.

Smoke at the surface will be lighter today but air quality will remain fair/moderate. Winds are expected to shift in from the west across the Labor Day weekend so air quality will be poor Saturday through Monday. Limit time outdoors if you have respiratory issues.

Highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s today, upper 70s to low 80s tomorrow then mid to upper 80s Sunday and Monday with some spots possibly reaching the low 90s. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s through mid next week.

Have a happy and safe Labor Day weekend. Throw a steak on the grill for me. :)

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com