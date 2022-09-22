Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers likely today, Windy tomorrow

BILLINGS — An upper low moves through today dumping rain across the region before moving out tomorrow. Rainfall up to a quarter of an inch is possible for much of the Q2 viewing area with some spots pushing near a half an inch. Gusty winds in excess of 30 mph expected east of Yellowstone County today with 40 mph gusts along the foothills.

The low exits to the east on Friday with winds strengthening in its wake. Gusts up to 40 mph are expected for much of the area. Gusts up to 50 mph likely along the foothills.

High pressure takes over bringing dry conditions across the first weekend of Fall. We'll enjoy our fair of sunshine especially on Sunday. Fall arrives this evening at 7:30 PM.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today through Sunday, 70s on Monday then 70s/80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in 40s/50s tonight through Friday night then mainly 40s Saturday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com