Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers here and there and ups and down in temperatures

BILLINGS — High clouds moving through Western Montana will move across the area from west to east overnight through Thursday morning. Thanks to recent sun activity, there is a decent chance of seeing the Northern Lights in areas away from artificial light overnight.

Wind will reduce showers in the lower elevations, but mountain snow and a rain/snow mix is expected in the mountain foothills. Higher elevations could pickup 4 to 8 inches of wet snow with perhaps an inch or two in areas like Red Lodge.

A series of waves moving through the area in the next week will cause high temperature to edge between the upper 40s to low 60s in the next week with scattered showers popping up from time-to-time, especially for the mountains.

