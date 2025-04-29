Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers for now, but much warmer by Saturday

BILLINGS — There is a good chance of showers Tuesday evening and continuing through the night, with isolated thundershowers possible. Expect up to 3-5 inches of snowfall in higher elevations.

Lows tonight will be in the 40s, while Wednesday's highs will drop to the 50s to near 60 degrees due to clouds and cooler air. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening as the weather pattern remains active.

Conditions will begin to dry out on Thursday as high pressure builds, leading to mostly dry conditions by Thursday evening. A warm and dry pattern builds in from Friday to Saturday, with highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

A significant pattern change is expected to begin on Sunday, as a large low-pressure system approaches from the southwestern U.S., leading to cooler temperatures and an increased chance of precipitation. There is a lot of uncertainty around this low-pressure system and its impact on temperatures and precipitation on Monday and Tuesday.

Stay tuned for updates as the week progresses, especially regarding the potential for precipitation and changing temperatures next week.