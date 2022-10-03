Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers ending today, Fantastic weather for the rest of the week

BILLINGS — The area of low pressure that brought rain across the weekend makes its way east today so rain will taper off from west to east as the day progresses. High pressure moves in right behind and brings dry weather Tuesday through the rest of the week.

There will be a brief warm up on Tuesday and Wednesday before a backdoor cold front cools temperatures down again on Thursday. No rain expected off the front as it passes through.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 60s today, 60s/70s Tuesday and Wednesday, 50s/60s Thursday and Friday then mainly 60s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s tonight through Wednesday night then 30/40s for the rest of the week into the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com