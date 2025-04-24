Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers ending, but clouds extend their stay on Friday

BILLINGS — A disturbance brought more clouds, valley rain and mountain snow to southern Montana and northern Wyoming, with a few rain and snow mixes at lower elevations, too. The rain and snow showers will move out overnight, but the clouds will extend their stay one more day. Lows will remain in the seasonable 30s in most areas.

Southern Montana and northern Wyoming can expect more clouds than sun on Friday, but the further north you travel, the more sun you'll see. Those clouds will keep our highs below average on Friday, but a push of warmer air from the south will warm our highs on Saturday despite increasing clouds and isolated showers. Most will stay dry.

Sunday will remain warmer than average, but a trough of low pressure will bring heavier rain, mountain snow, gusty wind and a cooling trend from Sunday through next Monday. Foothill snow may melt in this scenario, so watch for some localized flooding concerns. Another round of showers arrives late next Tuesday and Wednesday.