Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers east and south of Billings on Thursday

BILLINGS — While much of the area will begin drying out on Thursday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger across the eastern half of Montana and north-central/northeast Wyoming during the day before high pressure pushes all precipitation out by late evening, kicking off a few warmer and drier days. Thursday's highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Friday and Saturday are looking great with a healthy dose of sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s on Friday, then 70s and 80s on Saturday.

Sunday will be dry through the afternoon with highs staying in the 70s and 80s, but our next unsettled weather system is forecast to bring a chance of rain by the evening and into early next week. There is still some uncertainty on how this split-trough system will influence the area, but wetter and cooler conditions look likely. If the system tracks to the south, it will have less of an impact on the region. If it tracks more to the north, then there will be a moderate chance of seeing at least a quarter of an inch across much of the area through Tuesday.

There will also be potential for snow at least in the higher elevations of area mountains, but a cold front is projected to sweep through on Monday morning that could lower snow levels. There is also some uncertainty with this. We'll have to see how the models align over the next few days.

Next week, daytime highs will be in the 50s on Monday, 60s on Tuesday, then 60s and 70s on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s through Friday night, 40s and 50s over the weekend, then back into the 30s and 40s early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com