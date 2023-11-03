Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers comes and go over the next 5 days

BILLINGS — Showers in the area will wind down Thursday night through early Friday with snow in the Beartooth and Bighorn Mountains. Several more rounds of rain and mountain snow will more through the area in the coming days.

Low temperatures early Friday will be in the 30s to near 40. By the afternoon, highs are expected in the mid to upper 40s over the east and in the 50s to near 60 over the rest of the region.

Temperatures will gradually cooling over the next week, but forecast highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s to low 30s are typical for early November..